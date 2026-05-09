May 9 is a day when official speeches and ceremonial marches give way to the quietness of personal memory. There are virtually no families in Kyrgyzstan untouched by that war. Nearly everyone keeps their own story: a yellowed letter from the front line, medals, or simply the memory of a grandfather who never returned home, remaining forever somewhere near Rzhev or in the steppes of Ukraine.

We often speak about heroism, yet rarely stop to think about what it truly consisted of — the exhausting labor of women who fed the front, the resilience of children forced to grow up in a single day, and the courage of hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyzstanis who exchanged the hoe and plow for a rifle.

It was a shared destiny, one for all, where personal grief intertwined with the immense hope for a long-awaited peace.

Today, our veterans are the few who can still lead us through history by the hand, reminding us of the true price of life. Looking at them, you understand: Victory Day is not about the greatness of weapons, but about the greatness of the human spirit that endured against all odds.

The most sincere thing we can do today is not merely to lay flowers, but to truly listen to their quiet voices while they are still among us.

For Kyrgyzstan, this holiday will always carry a special meaning. It is the memory of how our great-grandmothers sheltered evacuees, shared their last piece of bread, and together waited for the reports of the Soviet Information Bureau.

This legacy teaches us something simple yet most important: compassion, unity, and the ability to cherish those beside us despite hardships.

May this spring day bring peace and warmth to your homes. May the memory of our ancestors never become a heavy burden, but instead remain an inner strength that helps us stay human in all times.

We wish each of you peace in your hearts, harmony in your families, and clear skies above our land.

Happy holiday, dear people of Kyrgyzstan! Happy Day of Our Shared Memory!

Sincerely, 24.kg news agency.