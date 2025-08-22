Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov. He expressed gratitude for the invitation to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, you have made a tremendous contribution to strengthening the friendly relations between our two countries. I highly appreciate this. We see you as a wise and forward-looking leader who is guiding the Kyrgyz people toward a bright future. Under your leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is flourishing, infrastructure is being modernized, and the well-being of the population is improving. At the same time, the authority of your nation in the region and the world has increased. This is the result of your balanced policy and tireless efforts,» Tokayev said in his welcoming speech.

During the talks, the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the political, transport-transit, energy, water, agricultural, and digital sectors. Special attention was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as to regional and international issues.