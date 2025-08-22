15:55
Japarov to Tokayev: “No one can dispute or question our brotherhood”

«No one can dispute or question our brotherhood,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in his welcome speech during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov noted that he was pleased to host Kazakhstan’s government delegation at Yntymak-Ordo and emphasized the deep historical ties between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples.

«Kazakhstan is our closest neighbor, a brotherly country that holds a special place in our foreign policy and is one of our key trade and economic partners. With your personal support, Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly, our strategic partnership and allied relations are confidently developing. Our peoples have always lived in harmony, supporting one another. Based on this, I am convinced that we will continue to resolve all issues together, because the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs are twin nations. As Abai said, no one can dispute or question our brotherhood,» Japarov stated.

For his part, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked for warm hospitality and expressed confidence that the visit would give new impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

«The Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are brotherly peoples. We share a common history, and our traditions and worldviews are similar. For centuries, our two nations have lived in the foothills of the Ala-Too in peace and harmony. Today, our cooperation is dynamically developing in the spirit of strategic partnership. We have strengthened political dialogue at all levels based on mutual respect. Intergovernmental, interparliamentary, and interstate councils are functioning successfully, and interregional ties are well established. The solid, multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan confirms that our relations are growing stronger from year to year,» he said.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations across all areas of mutual interest in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.
