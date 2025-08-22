III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek

The III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum was opened in Bishkek on August 21. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This forum is a unique platform that brought together more than 300 young IT entrepreneurs, programmers, startup developers, digital artists, bloggers, poets and media creators from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Young entrepreneurs presented dozens of innovative projects in the field of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cybersecurity and educational platforms.

The forum included panel sessions on topical issues with the participation of IT industry leaders from the two countries: «New Generation AI Startups: From a Local Idea to Global Market» and «Ed-tech Projects: New Challenges» on innovations in education.

During the event, the Minister of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirbek Mambetaliev noted that another important event of the current forum is the opening of monuments to the spiritual symbols of two fraternal peoples — Chingiz Aitmatov and Mukhtar Auezov as part of the Golden Bridge project.

«The two great writers are the great pride of not only the Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples, but also the entire Turkic world. Their legacy is the golden bridge of our common history, friendship and cultural unity,» the minister said.