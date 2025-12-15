11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Bishkek to host B5+1 Forum: Central Asia and USA to discuss new priorities

The 2nd B5+1 Forum will be held in Bishkek on February 4–5, 2026. It was announced during a briefing for Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary dedicated to preparations for the upcoming event.

It was noted that the forum is being held in pursuance of the agreements reached at the C5+1 summit, which took place on November 6 in Washington. The main goal of the event is to strengthen regional integration, increase the investment attractiveness of Central Asian countries, and expand economic cooperation with the United States.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the forum’s agenda will focus on the development of agriculture, e-commerce and the IT sector, transport and logistics, tourism, banking, and cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

These areas are considered key for further deepening economic cooperation between the countries of the region and the United States.

Holding of the B5+1 Forum in Bishkek confirms the Kyrgyz Republic’s readiness to serve as an active platform for constructive dialogue between government and business. The forum is expected to be an important step in developing new economic priorities and partnership initiatives within the Central Asia — USA format.
link: https://24.kg/english/354572/
views: 151
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev represents Kyrgyzstan at forum in Russia
Sadyr Japarov addresses forum dedicated to Turkmenistan's neutrality
Central Asian Cyber Law Forum DLAW 2025 to be held in Bishkek
KIGF Forum: Kyrgyzstan is 98 percent covered by internet
Central Asia’s role as strategic space between major markets is growing
Forum in Bishkek: School principals from Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss integration
Kyrgyzstan to participate in largest technology forum for the first time
Threat of extinction: Melting glaciers endanger snow leopard
Turkic World Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek under auspices of TURKSOY
Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
11:04
Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for buying and selling newborn Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for bu...
10:55
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
10:37
Kyrgyzstan to premiere new historical TV series Kara-Kyrgyz
10:30
Fire breaks out overnight at local market in Aleksandrovka village
10:16
Muras tournament concludes, winners announced