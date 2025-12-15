Bishkek to host B5+1 Forum: Central Asia and USA to discuss new priorities

The 2nd B5+1 Forum will be held in Bishkek on February 4–5, 2026. It was announced during a briefing for Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary dedicated to preparations for the upcoming event.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the forum’s agenda will focus on the development of agriculture, e-commerce and the IT sector, transport and logistics, tourism, banking, and cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

It was noted that the forum is being held in pursuance of the agreements reached at the C5+1 summit, which took place on November 6 in Washington. The main goal of the event is to strengthen regional integration, increase the investment attractiveness of Central Asian countries, and expand economic cooperation with the United States.

These areas are considered key for further deepening economic cooperation between the countries of the region and the United States.

Holding of the B5+1 Forum in Bishkek confirms the Kyrgyz Republic’s readiness to serve as an active platform for constructive dialogue between government and business. The forum is expected to be an important step in developing new economic priorities and partnership initiatives within the Central Asia — USA format.