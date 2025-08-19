17:15
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Traffic to be restricted in Bishkek due to visit of President of Kazakhstan

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and Chui region on August 21-22 due to the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

To ensure public order and traffic safety during the event, about 3,500 police officers will be deployed at the state level, who will serve in an enhanced mode.

Traffic will be temporarily restricted along the route: from Manas airport to the state residence, and then along Dooronbek Sadyrbayev Street to Ata-Beyit memorial complex.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic asks citizens, given the significance of the visit, to take the introduced measures with understanding and plan routes in advance, as well as comply with the traffic rules.
link: https://24.kg/english/340221/
views: 60
Print
Related
Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly
Kazakhstan Cinema Days to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 20
Kazakh Prime Minister names barriers to free movement of goods in EAEU
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Starlink officially enters market of Kazakhstan
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss new bus routes
Russian delegation’s visit— roads to be closed in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to assist in training personnel for Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service
Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
17:01
Traffic to be restricted in Bishkek due to visit of President of Kazakhstan Traffic to be restricted in Bishkek due to visit of Pre...
16:57
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Para Judo Tournament in Egypt
16:52
Suspect in kidnapping of 10-year-old girl detained in Osh region
16:37
22-year-old suspected of killing mother in Bishkek
16:24
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days