Traffic to be restricted in Bishkek due to visit of President of Kazakhstan

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and Chui region on August 21-22 due to the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

To ensure public order and traffic safety during the event, about 3,500 police officers will be deployed at the state level, who will serve in an enhanced mode.

Traffic will be temporarily restricted along the route: from Manas airport to the state residence, and then along Dooronbek Sadyrbayev Street to Ata-Beyit memorial complex.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic asks citizens, given the significance of the visit, to take the introduced measures with understanding and plan routes in advance, as well as comply with the traffic rules.