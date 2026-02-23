11:26
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times

Grain exports from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan increased 1.7 times. Data from the National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC say.

From September 2025 to February 19, 2026, at least 6.4 million tons of new-harvest grain were exported to foreign markets. This represents a 19.7 percent increase compared to the same period of the last marketing year, when shipments totaled 5.4 million tons.

This growth was driven by increased trade with traditional markets in Central Asia and beyond.

Shipments to Uzbekistan increased significantly, by 46 percent, from 2 million tons to 3 million tons. Exports to Kyrgyzstan increased 1.7 times, from 104,000 tons to 180,000 tons, and to Afghanistan — 1.9 times, from 236,000 tons to 466,000 tons.

The positive export dynamics indicate high demand for Kazakhstani grain and the competitiveness of domestic products in foreign markets, experts note.
link: https://24.kg/english/363102/
views: 133
