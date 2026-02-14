Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev. The presidential press service reported.

The two sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and noted the potential for expanding collaboration in all areas. They also exchanged views on multilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations.

Sadyr Japarov stated that Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan relations are demonstrating stable positive dynamics and are becoming more practical. He noted that political dialogue is actively developing at the high and highest levels.

The president emphasized the implementation of joint trade and investment, transport and transit, and water and energy projects, including the construction of Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Station-1.

Yermek Kosherbayev thanked for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He emphasized that the trusting dialogue between the two leaders creates a solid foundation for strengthening allied relations and expanding practical cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian areas.

At the end of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov conveyed his warm wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and noted the importance of further coordinating efforts on the international stage.