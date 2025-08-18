Livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan decreases

Livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan have decreased compared to last year. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to it, due to measures taken by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry to prevent unjustified increases in meat prices and ensure the availability of products for the population, livestock exports have significantly decreased this year.

Thus, since the beginning of 2025, only 30,493 heads of cattle, 31,781 sheep and goats, as well as 1,636 horses have been exported from Kyrgyzstan.

Over the same period last year, the volume of exports was significantly higher. Thus, in 2024, at least 77,907 heads of cattle, 70,392 sheep and goats, and 5,113 horses were exported from the country.

Compared to last year:

• Export of cattle decreased by 47,414 heads,

• Export of sheep and goats decreased by 38,611 heads,

• Export of horses decreased by 3,477 heads.