Cholpon-Ata Forum: Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign agreements for $270 million

The VII Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum in Cholpon-Ata city concluded with the signing of nearly 30 agreements totaling $270 million.
The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including industry, energy, aviation, transport, agriculture, the digital economy, and education.
Key agreements include:
- An agreement on financing the project for the acquisition of aircraft for Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC between the RKDF, EDB, Eldik Bank and Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC for $55 million;
- An agreement on the implementation of the leasing program for Kirovets agricultural machinery between the RKDF, Eldik Leasing LLC and Petersburg Tractor Plant JSC;
- Memorandum on the development and implementation of an investment project for the supply of tank trucks (11 units) by VTK Kamaz JSC between RKDF, Aiyl Bank OJSC and Partner Neft LLC for $690,000;
- An agreement for the development, manufacture and launch of Lokorobot shunting traction unit between NK Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise and NPC Promtech LLC for 894 million rubles;
- An agreement on the implementation of an investment project for the localization of Lokorobot production between the RKDF, NK Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise and NPC Industrial Technologies LLC for $10 million;
- A loan agreement for the purchase of equipment and solutions for the localization of Lokorobot production between the RKDF and NK Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise for 907 million soms;
- An agreement on the procedure for ensuring the guaranteed purchase of electricity from renewable energy sources between the Green Energy Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic and Bishkek Solar LLC;
- An agreement on the procedure for ensuring the guaranteed purchase of electricity from renewable energy sources between the Green Energy Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic and NovaWind Kyrgyzstan LLC;
- Memorandum on the supply of the electric cruise ship Ecovolt for Goluboi Issyk-Kul sanatorium between the RKDF, Eldik Leasing LLC and Reliable Investments JSC for $2.8 million;
- Memorandum on the supply of metal products between Metal Torg Service LLC and MMK PJSC for 6 billion rubles per year;
- Memorandum on the supply of metal products between Metal Torg Service LLC and Balakovo Iron and Steel Works JSC for 4 billion rubles per year;
- An agreement on short-term financing of metal product supplies from the Russian Federation between RKDF and Metal Torg Service LLC for $10 million;
- An agreement on the supply of glass products and sheet glass between Glassland LLC and Larta Glass LLC for 200 million rubles;
- Memorandum on financing a workshop for the production of plastic tubes for cosmetics between RKDF and Ferents and Co. LLC for $1 million;
- Memorandum on the supply of software and equipment between Skynet LLC and Imaklik Service LLC for $1.4 million;
- Loan agreement for the construction of a milk processing complex between RKDF and Ecoproduct Asia LLC for $5.4 million;
- Memorandum on the implementation of the project for the issue of RKDF securities on the stock market of the Kyrgyz Republic between RKDF, the State Financial Supervision Service and Kyrgyz Stock Exchange CJSC for $20 million;
- An agreement on joint financing of investment projects between RKDF and the Eurasian Development Bank for $35 million;
- An agreement on the provision of technical assistance between the Eurasian Development Bank and KTZh for $275,000;
- An agreement on the supply of compound feed between Salikh LLC and Solo LLC — $1 million;
- An agreement on the development of engineering education and student design bureaus between SPbPU, KRSU and Geoscan LLC;
- Memorandum on cooperation between KRSU, the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chui region;
- An agreement on cooperation between KRSU and Alliance Altyn LLC;
- Memorandum with the State Corporation Roscosmos on the peaceful exploration of space between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and Roscosmos;
- An agreement on the project «Growth Platform» between RKDF, Bakai Bank OJSC, RVB LLC;
- Memorandum on digital transformation of the Kyrgyz economy between RKDF and the Ministry of Digital Development;
- Tripartite agreement on the creation and distribution of digital content between Skynet-Telecom LLC, 24chasa TV LLC, Nurkids LLC for $700,000;
- Agreement on the establishment of partnership relations between RKDF and Russian Media Group JSC;
- Memorandum on audiovisual service between Skynet Telecom LLC and KION LLC.