Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights

From September 4, 2025, the state-owned Asman Airlines will open regular direct flights from Bishkek to Naryn. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The flights will be operated on modern and comfortable aircraft. Now it will be possible to get from the capital to Naryn or vice versa in 40 minutes. Ticket prices — from 2,100 soms. So far, it is planned to operate one flight per week.

It was reported earlier that Naryn airport would resume operations after reconstruction. Asman Airlines operated the first technical flight to the renovated airport, which fell into disrepair after 1999 due to a decrease in passenger traffic.
