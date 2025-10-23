Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction

A renovated bus station has been opened in Naryn. It now fully meets modern passenger service standards. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev visited the renovated facility during his working visit to Naryn region. He noted that the project’s main goal is to provide citizens with high-quality service and comfortable conditions.

«No other region has a station of this standard. It is important to use it for its intended purpose and carefully maintain the existing infrastructure,» Tashiev emphasized.

The major overhaul of the bus station was carried out under the supervision of the Presidential Affairs Department, with 53 million soms allocated from the Stabilization Fund.

The building has been equipped with a heating system and air conditioning, modern waiting areas for passengers, and rest rooms for drivers arriving from other regions on the second floor.