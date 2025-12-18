Construction of new terminal complex in Osh to be completed in summer 2026

Construction of a new terminal complex at Osh International Airport is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

It is noted that this is one of the country’s key infrastructure projects, and its implementation is progressing actively in accordance with the approved schedule.

«The new 25,000-square-meter terminal will increase passenger handling capacity to 900 passengers per hour, significantly improving comfort levels and service quality. The construction is being financed from the company’s own funds. Once the new complex is commissioned, the existing Osh airport terminal will be used exclusively for domestic flights,» the company said.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC also added that modernization of the country’s airport infrastructure is being carried out in a systematic and phased manner. In recent years, the airports in Karakol and Talas have been upgraded, renovation works have been completed at Jalal-Abad, Kerben, and Kazarman airports, and construction of a new modern international airport Manas is ongoing.