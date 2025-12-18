19:17
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Construction of new terminal complex in Osh to be completed in summer 2026

Construction of a new terminal complex at Osh International Airport is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

It is noted that this is one of the country’s key infrastructure projects, and its implementation is progressing actively in accordance with the approved schedule.

«The new 25,000-square-meter terminal will increase passenger handling capacity to 900 passengers per hour, significantly improving comfort levels and service quality. The construction is being financed from the company’s own funds. Once the new complex is commissioned, the existing Osh airport terminal will be used exclusively for domestic flights,» the company said.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC also added that modernization of the country’s airport infrastructure is being carried out in a systematic and phased manner. In recent years, the airports in Karakol and Talas have been upgraded, renovation works have been completed at Jalal-Abad, Kerben, and Kazarman airports, and construction of a new modern international airport Manas is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/355120/
views: 135
Print
Related
Another land plot transformed for new airport in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s aviation expects EU blacklist decision in 2026
Airports of Kyrgyzstan to seek investment for purchase of two aircraft
Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights
Kazarman airport in Jalal-Abad region resumes operations after 20-year hiatus
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Naryn airport to be commissioned in August
Three-story airport terminal under construction in Issyk-Kul region
President lays capsule at construction site of Jalal-Abad International Airport
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
18 December, Thursday
18:26
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, s...
18:04
Construction of new terminal complex in Osh to be completed in summer 2026
17:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of fraudulent scheme on Telegram
17:37
Deputies elect Deputy Chairs of Zhogorku Kenesh Committees
17:29
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport