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Manas airport reconstruction scheduled for completion in May

Manas Airport reconstruction will be completed in May. Altynbek Mambetov, Director of Infrastructure and Regional Airports at Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

He stated that the work is divided into two phases. The first has already been completed on schedule, encompassing runway renovation, including the laying of a new asphalt surface, and the modernization of the lighting and signaling systems.

«All work for the first phase has been fully completed, and the relevant certificate has been received,» Altynbek Mambetov noted.

The second phase includes the expansion of the airport complex and the renovation of its interior spaces. These works, which began last year, are scheduled for completion in May. Following this, the new section of the terminal will be operational and begin receiving passengers. Concurrently, reconstruction of the old section of the building will continue.

The company added that the phased launch will allow the airport to continue operations and ensure passenger convenience.
link: https://24.kg/english/366396/
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