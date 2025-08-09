21:45
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight

State-owned Asman Airlines has successfully operated its first technical flight to Naryn Airport, Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

The flight served as a test of the runway and infrastructure readiness to receive aircraft. Regular commercial flights are scheduled to begin in September.

Located at an altitude of 2,133 meters, Naryn airport has long been an important transport hub for the region. Its history dates back to the 1930s, when a landing site was made in the village of Salkyn-Tor. The current terminal building was constructed in 1964, and the runway and apron were built in 1974. After 1999, a decline in passenger traffic led to the suspension of flights, and the airport fell into disuse.

The airport’s revival became possible thanks to the initiative of President Sadyr Japarov, who personally oversees the development of regional transport infrastructure. Today, the airport is capable of accommodating aircraft weighing up to 22 tons, including An-2, An-26, An-28, Yak-40, and Dash Q400, as well as helicopters of all types.
