Batken office reports on progress of Kyrgyz-Tajik border demarcation

The demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is proceeding according to plan, with sufficient manpower and construction materials available. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region reported.

Barbed wire installation is underway at Kozho-Kaary Pass in the village of Ak-Sai, Batken district, and in Katta-Tuz area of Leilek district.

Engineering work is being carried out in three stages. As of today, pits have been dug along 74 kilometers, metal posts installed along 68 kilometers, and barbed wire stretched along 62 kilometers of the border.

Earlier, it was reported that 420 kilometers of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border are scheduled to be fenced in 2025.

The demarcation involves servicemen of the Border Service, Ministry of Defense, Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, engineers and sappers from the Border Service, personnel from Shumkar special forces regiment, and the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Batken region.

Under the leadership of Plenipotentiary Representative Aybek Shamenov, local authorities are assisting in the demarcation works. Residents support the fencing of the border and have expressed understanding regarding the installation of barbed wire passing through their properties.

On March 13, 2025, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed in Bishkek an agreement on the border between the two countries. The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 1,684 kilometers.
