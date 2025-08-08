12:47
Deadline for legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates set in KR

Owners of vehicles with foreign state number plates must legalize their vehicles by October 1, 2025. The press service of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (Unaa) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Since April 1, in accordance with the Presidential Decree «On measures to legalize motor vehicles,» a large-scale campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign state number plates has been carried out in Kyrgyzstan.

Thus, the following are subject to legalization:

— All vehicles imported into the Kyrgyz Republic before December 31, 2024;

— Having state number plates of foreign countries;

— Not having title documents and which have not passed customs clearance.

Special conditions:

— Legalized vehicles are assigned state number plates of the 10th region;

— Such vehicles are not subject to alienation or export outside the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Their use as a taxi is prohibited.

The state agency noted that as of the morning of August 8, at least 7,056 vehicles with foreign state number plates were registered in Kyrgyzstan.
