12:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on measures to improve the efficiency and reform the vehicle and driver registration system. It is aimed at strengthening the material and technical resources of the State Center for Vehicle Registration, which is under the jurisdiction of the Presidential Affairs Department.

According to the document, transfers to the republican budget for the following revenue categories will be suspended from January 1 to December 31 of next year:

  • proceeds from the sale of state license plates with special combinations of numbers and/or letters;
  • proceeds from the sale of personalized license plates;
  • proceeds from issuing permits for tinting front side windows;
  • proceeds from the sale of used and decommissioned license plates.

All these funds will be transferred to a special account of the center throughout 2026 to support the modernization and improvement of the agency’s infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the decree, and the Presidential Affairs Department has been instructed to ensure the targeted and effective use of allocated funds.

The relevant department of the Presidential Administration has been assigned responsibility for overseeing the document’s implementation.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/353548/
views: 118
Print
Related
Over 30,000 vehicles with foreign number plates legalized in Kyrgyzstan
Over 14,000 vehicles with foreign number plates registered in Kyrgyzstan
Uchkun JSC begins producing vehicle license plates
Over 8,500 vehicles with foreign registration legalized in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to change rules for vehicles with foreign number plates
Deadline for legalization of vehicles with foreign number plates set in KR
Legalization of cars with foreign number plates: Working group formed
Adakhan Madumarov's son fined for use of fake number plates
President signs decree on legalization of cars with foreign number plates
Kyrgyzstan starts issuing new transit number plates
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
12:07
40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026 40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State...
11:54
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
11:44
Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system
11:35
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
11:29
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek