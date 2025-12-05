Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on measures to improve the efficiency and reform the vehicle and driver registration system. It is aimed at strengthening the material and technical resources of the State Center for Vehicle Registration, which is under the jurisdiction of the Presidential Affairs Department.

According to the document, transfers to the republican budget for the following revenue categories will be suspended from January 1 to December 31 of next year:

proceeds from the sale of state license plates with special combinations of numbers and/or letters;

proceeds from the sale of personalized license plates;

proceeds from issuing permits for tinting front side windows;

proceeds from the sale of used and decommissioned license plates.

All these funds will be transferred to a special account of the center throughout 2026 to support the modernization and improvement of the agency’s infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the decree, and the Presidential Affairs Department has been instructed to ensure the targeted and effective use of allocated funds.

The relevant department of the Presidential Administration has been assigned responsibility for overseeing the document’s implementation.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.