Vehicle re-registration in Kyrgyzstan to be online only from April 1

Starting April 1, vehicle re-registration in Kyrgyzstan will be conducted exclusively online through Tunduk system. The Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, said during a visit to the Public Service Center Kyzmat in Osh city.

According to Tumanbaev, visits to the State Vehicle and Driver Registration Center (Unaa) will no longer be necessary, except for obtaining a technical passport and state license plates. In the future, home delivery of documents is planned to completely eliminate the need for in-person visits.

«Re-registration of vehicles is already available electronically. Our goal is for citizens to spend less time and for the service to become convenient and transparent,» Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

He emphasized that the digitalization of public services is progressing rapidly, and Kyzmat centers across the country are gradually expanding the range of electronic services, reducing queues, and providing the ability to receive documents remotely. According to the Presidential Affairs Department, these measures significantly increase transparency in the public sector and simplify life for citizens.

Kyzmat reminded that online re-registration is currently operating in pilot mode, and the transition to a mandatory electronic format will be one of the key stages of the reform.
