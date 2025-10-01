Over 14,000 vehicles with foreign number plates registered in Kyrgyzstan

As of the end of September, 14,602 vehicles with foreign number plates were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers reported.

Registration geography:

Bishkek — 2,684 vehicles;

Osh — 907;

Batken region — 892;

Jalal-Abad region — 2,381;

Naryn region — 275;

Osh region — 2,546;

Talas region — 474;

Chui region — 3,945;

Issyk-Kul region — 498.

«Chui region leads in the number of registered vehicles with foreign number plates, while the smallest number is recorded in Naryn region. Most vehicles have an engine capacity of up to 2,000 cubic centimeters, which accounts for approximately 71 percent of the total,» the statement reads.

The campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign state registration plates ended on September 30.