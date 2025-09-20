Uchkun JSC begins producing vehicle license plates

Uchkun JSC has started manufacturing vehicle license plates. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affair Department, posted the announcement on Facebook.

He noted that he had reviewed the company’s operations.

«We are now producing state license plates domestically. This is a major achievement. A few years ago, Uchkun was on the verge of bankruptcy. On the president’s instructions, we preserved the enterprise, renovated its facilities, and equipped it with modern technology. Today, we are reaping the first fruits of that work. Uchkun has transformed into a billion-som company, is implementing projects of national importance, and has raised employee salaries,» Tumanbaev wrote.

He added that starting in October, the company will also begin producing new-format license plates, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration documents.