More than 70 laboratories conduct vehicle inspections in Kyrgyzstan

More than 70 accredited laboratories conduct vehicle inspections in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Iskender Asylkulov told reporters.

According to him, 466 vehicles failed the inspection. This is because these vehicles were deemed technically faulty or assembled from different parts, which in turn poses a safety risk to road users.

«Vehicles with such defects should not be on our roads,» he noted.

The campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign number plates ended on October 1, 2025. More than 30,000 vehicles with foreign number plates have been legalized. Unregistered vehicles must be exported from the country. Otherwise, they will be dismantled for parts and scrapped.
