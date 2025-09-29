State budget receives 3.3 billion soms from vehicle registration fees

The state budget of Kyrgyzstan has received 3.3 billion soms from vehicle registration fees since the beginning of this year. Data from the Ministry of Finance say.

Compared to the same period in 2024, revenues have increased 2.5-fold.

The increase in revenues is likely due to the campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign number plates.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs previously reported that, as of September 22, at least 13,000 vehicle owners had completed the legalization process. The cost of legalization depends on the type of vehicle.

«For right-hand drive vehicles, for example, the fee is 50,000 soms. Left-hand drive vehicles must be transported back to the country of registration, specifically Russia, deregistered, and then brought back to the Kyrgyz Republic. In this case, the fee will be approximately 13,000 soms,» the Ministry of Economy and Commerce explained.