Over 30,000 vehicles with foreign number plates legalized in Kyrgyzstan

The campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign number plates has concluded in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, Iskender Asylkulov, announced on October 7 on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the country has had a problem for over ten years with vehicles registered abroad but used by Kyrgyzstanis. Some of these vehicles had documents issued by countries the republic does not recognize.

«There were cases where a single car had 700-800 traffic violations and fines. Accidents involving so-called ’constructors’—cars hand-assembled from parts of other cars—were also common. An interdepartmental working group was created to address the issue, and after discussions, President Sadyr Japarov supported the idea of ​​legalization,» Iskender Asylkulov said.

He clarified that a total of30,730 vehicles passed technical inspection, while 466 failed.

These are typically «constructors», which are only subject to export or disposal. Another 178 owners, despite successfully passing the inspection, never registered their vehicles.

«Unregistered vehicles must be exported from the country. Otherwise, they will be dismantled for parts and scrapped,» the deputy minister emphasized.

To facilitate identification, such vehicles have been assigned a separate regional code—10—which will simplify the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Border Service.

The campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign number plates ran from April 1 to October 1, 2025.
