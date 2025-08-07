Foreigner gives bribe of 10,000 soms to patrol police officer

Employees of the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained a foreigner who gave a bribe to a patrol police officer. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, on August 1, the patrol police officers stopped a Kia Morning, which was driven by a drunk 23-year-old I.U.Kh. After drawing up a report, the car was taken to an impound lot. Later, an acquaintance of the driver tried to give a bribe to the patrol officers for a positive decision on the issue.

A case was opened under the article «Giving a bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The day before, on August 6, in the building of the Patrol Police Department, a 24-year-old foreign citizen B.M.T. was detained while handing over 10,000 soms to an employee of the Department of the Patrol Police Service. The investigation is ongoing.