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Employees of Chui electric network enterprise detained for bribery

On March 27, during operative investigative measures, authorities detained several employees of the Chui electric network enterprise, a branch of NENK OJSC, on suspicion of receiving a bribe amounting to 70,000 soms.

According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), those detained include the head of the Lebedinovka section of Alamudun district, identified as Zh.E.Zh., as well as inspectors K.A.Zh. and M.A.M.

The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility of the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The SCNS reported that additional operative investigative measures are ongoing to identify similar cases and other individuals potentially involved.
link: https://24.kg/english/368167/
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