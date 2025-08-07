Kyrgyzstan's honey exports decrease by 34.7 percent

Kyrgyzstan exported natural honey for 54,983.1 million soms ($629,970) in the first six months of 2025. Materials of the Customs Service say.

Honey exports decreased by 34.7 percent compared to the same period last year, when this product was sent to other countries for 85 million soms ($965,490).

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that China was the main importer of honey from the Kyrgyz Republic — 82 tons. At the same time, imports amounted to only 0.5 tons. It has practically ceased, which indicates the sufficiency of domestic production and growing confidence in domestic honey.