EAEU to support Kyrgyzstan’s honey production project

Kyrgyzstan’s initiative to develop and standardize honey production has been identified as a key project for advancing industrial cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Daniil Ibraev, member of the Presidium of the EAEU Business Council and President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, said at a briefing.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan produces one of the highest-quality types of honey, but in limited quantities. The project aims to scale up production to meet global market demand.

The initiative also includes related processes such as the production of specialized bee feed and support for technological aspects of beekeeping. Its main goal is to harmonize standards and create conditions for large-scale exports.

Ibraev noted that in 2026, the industrial cooperation track within the EAEU will be officially expanded to include the agro-industrial sector, allowing such projects to receive subsidies from the union’s budget.

The development of the agro-industrial sector is seen as a key priority for all EAEU member states, as it employs a large share of the population. Supporting such initiatives aligns with the interests of all participating countries. Plans include launching cooperation projects involving three or more countries to create unified, export-oriented products.

The financial instrument of the Eurasian Economic Commission allows for partial compensation of interest rates on loans. This makes borrowings accessible to entrepreneurs at rates of 6-6.5 percent, which will provide a significant incentive for the development of the honey industry and other projects in the agro-industrial complex.