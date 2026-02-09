13:08
Kyrgyz honey to be sold in EAEU countries

Kyrgyz honey will be sold in EAEU countries. Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, stated at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of the Parliament.

According to him, following more than a year of negotiations, the country has secured permission to sell Kyrgyz honey within the Eurasian Economic Union.

«This is a great achievement. Overall, 462 Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises operate in the EAEU. There are also export plans to China,» Bakyr Torobaev added.
