15:12
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

More than 2,000 students expelled from universities in Batken region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the expulsion of 2,170 students from Batken State University and its structures.

According to the SCNS, facts of violation of attendance rules and ignoring the requirements of higher and specialized educational institutions were established.

As a result, the following were expelled:

  • From Batken State University — 570 students;
  • From Kyzyl-Kiya Humanitarian and Pedagogical Institute named after Taiyrov — 801;
  • From Kyzyl-Kiya Institute of Technology, Economics and Law — 380;
  • From Sulyukta Humanitarian and Economic Institute named after Mashrabov — 171;
  • From the multidisciplinary college at Batken State University — 234;
  • From the College of Pedagogics and Communications at Batken State University — 14.

The SCNS added that they continue to identify and suppress corruption and other illegal manifestations in the education system.

Earlier, the security services reported the expulsion of hundreds, and in some cases thousands of students from universities in Bishkek, Osh, Naryn, and Issyk-Kul region.
link: https://24.kg/english/338701/
views: 85
Print
Related
University admission campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Voucher financing in Kyrgyzstan’s universities to be tested in 2025
State Language Commission requires from universities to teach in Kyrgyz
Special status to be granted to five more universities in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet plans to allocate $1 million to 5 universities to equip laboratories
Almost 200 students from Kyrgyzstan enter universities of Siberia
Uzbekistan allocates 100 places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Fourth round of selection and admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan starts
Third round of admission starts in higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan
President lifts ban on increasing tariffs for paid services in universities
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
15:10
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blockin...
15:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
14:51
More than 2,000 students expelled from universities in Batken region
14:42
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
14:19
Visa-free regime for diplomatic passports holders from Kyrgyzstan, Oman approved