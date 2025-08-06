More than 2,000 students expelled from universities in Batken region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the expulsion of 2,170 students from Batken State University and its structures.

According to the SCNS, facts of violation of attendance rules and ignoring the requirements of higher and specialized educational institutions were established.

From Batken State University — 570 students;

From Kyzyl-Kiya Humanitarian and Pedagogical Institute named after Taiyrov — 801;

From Kyzyl-Kiya Institute of Technology, Economics and Law — 380;

From Sulyukta Humanitarian and Economic Institute named after Mashrabov — 171;

From the multidisciplinary college at Batken State University — 234;

From the College of Pedagogics and Communications at Batken State University — 14.

The SCNS added that they continue to identify and suppress corruption and other illegal manifestations in the education system.

Earlier, the security services reported the expulsion of hundreds, and in some cases thousands of students from universities in Bishkek, Osh, Naryn, and Issyk-Kul region.