Russian universities to help train specialists for Kyrgyz agricultural sector

Russian universities will help train specialists for Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry’s press service, agreements have been signed with Russian agricultural universities, as well as with Kyrgyz lyceums and colleges, to train specialists in the agro-industrial complex.

The documents provide for cooperation in the agronomic, zootechnical, veterinary, and biotechnology sectors.

Agreements have been reached with:

The Eurasian Cooperation Organization;

Bryansk Agrarian University;

Ural Agrarian University;

Krasnoyarsk Agrarian University;

Tomsk University of Architecture and Construction;

Omsk Agrarian University.

The partnership includes the exchange of experience, internships, and joint educational programs that will help strengthen the human resources potential of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector.