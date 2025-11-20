16:38
Central Asian countries agree on mutual recognition of higher education diplomas

The government of Kazakhstan approved on November 12, 2025 an agreement between the government of Kazakhstan, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and the governments of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the mutual recognition of higher education documents. Zakon.kz reported.

According to the information, the parties will recognize diplomas issued by accredited higher education institutions of the participating states, in accordance with their national legislation.

Refusal to recognize a document is allowed only if significant differences between the requirements of the respective higher education systems are proven.

Kazakhstan recognizes diplomas issued by higher education institutions of the participating states that are ranked in the top 1,000 of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QS), Times Higher Education (THE), or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), as documents granting the right, in accordance with the fields of study, specialization, and qualifications specified therein, to engage in professional activities, complete internships, and continue education.

Recognition of education documents may be denied in the following cases:

  • the documents were not submitted in the required form, or certified copies were not provided;
  • diploma supplements are missing;
  • discrepancies or contradictions are found in the documents regarding the program, duration, or learning outcomes;
  • the authenticity of the diploma is not confirmed by the issuing higher education institution.
link: https://24.kg/english/351676/
views: 70
