Kyrgyzstan to reform higher education using $25 million loan

A systemic reform of higher education is being launched in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Nurlan Omurov announced at a press conference.

According to him, Research and Innovation Centers (RIC) are being created in five universities with special status, an Academic Innovation Fund (AIF) has been created, and a competition has been announced to allocate grants to university research teachers.

The project «Quality and Innovation in Higher Education», launched by the ministry, involves the introduction of an advanced research model through target universities, involving the industrial sector, supporting scientific research by creating modern laboratories, startups and research centers in universities.

The project sets the following goals:

Improving the quality of research and higher education programs to match the labor market;

Strengthening partnership between universities, business and the international academic space;

Expanding opportunities for vulnerable groups.

To improve the quality and relevance of research, innovation and training programs, the selected universities are creating RICs for cooperation between researchers in priority areas of great importance for the national economy. To promote research and innovation, the AIF was created — it will provide grants on a competitive basis (up to $200,000 over three years) to public and private universities.

In addition, the project intends to finance technical assistance, capacity building and consulting activities to improve the quality assurance and accreditation systems of universities. The main focus will be on external institutional and program accreditations of universities, as well as their internal self-assessment and quality assurance units.

Thanks to the project, young researchers will be able to develop science without leaving the country — with access to advanced laboratories, professional support and global academic connections. Scientific ideas will be embodied in real economic products, startups, technology implementation and applied developments that can become engines of economic growth and innovation in the country.

The project budget of $25 million was approved by the World Bank Board of Directors for the Kyrgyz Republic on January 31 last year. The implementation is carried out on the basis of the Financing Agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association, ratified by the law of the Kyrgyz Republic on July 24, 2024.

The loan is interest-free. The funds are provided for 50 years with a 10-year grace period.