President signs decree on new system of admission to colleges and universities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree aimed at improving the quality of professional higher education and introducing modern digital distance learning formats.

According to the document, from the 2026-2027 academic year, admission to professional universities and colleges for extra-mural courses will be limited. At the same time, the training of specialists is allowed only through accelerated programs based on secondary vocational education, as well as master’s programs using distance learning technologies.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation has been instructed to ensure the use of modern distance learning systems with elements of remote identification of students. The Cabinet of Ministers must bring its decisions into line with the new decree within six months.

The document will come into force in 10 days.