11:02
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

University admission campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan

The first round of the university admission campaign has officially started today, July 14, at higher education institutions across Kyrgyzstan. As in previous years, the enrollment process is being conducted through the automated information system «Abiturient Online.»

From July 14 until 2 p.m. on July 16, applicants can register to participate in the competitive selection process.

The list of applicants recommended for admission will be published by 10 a.m. on July 17.

From July 17 to 4 p.m. on July 19, candidates must confirm their intent to enroll in a higher education institution.

A total of 10,000 government-funded scholarships have been allocated to universities for training future specialists.

The admission campaign will be conducted in five rounds.
link: https://24.kg/english/336085/
views: 133
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on rules for using mobile phones in schools
7,700 children with disabilities remain outside education system in Kyrgyzstan
Heads of Kyrgyzstan, Russia plan to develop single educational space principles
School of Great Opportunities for orphans to be opened in Bishkek
Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on issuing new licenses for medical education
Fines introduced for fundraising in schools, refusal to admit children in KR
Education Ministry plans to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms in schools
Switch to 12-year education: Trainers from Singapore to come to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures in science and higher education
Popular
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
14 July, Monday
10:51
Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry specialists: No risk of outburst Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry speciali...
10:42
Hydrologist Gulbara Omorova: Glaciers in upper Ala-Archa rapidly losing mass
10:27
Kyrgyzstan’s national team heading to Summer World University Games
10:20
Six people detained after beach brawl in Chok-Tal village
10:00
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek