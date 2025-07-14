University admission campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan

The first round of the university admission campaign has officially started today, July 14, at higher education institutions across Kyrgyzstan. As in previous years, the enrollment process is being conducted through the automated information system «Abiturient Online.»

From July 14 until 2 p.m. on July 16, applicants can register to participate in the competitive selection process.

The list of applicants recommended for admission will be published by 10 a.m. on July 17.

From July 17 to 4 p.m. on July 19, candidates must confirm their intent to enroll in a higher education institution.

A total of 10,000 government-funded scholarships have been allocated to universities for training future specialists.

The admission campaign will be conducted in five rounds.