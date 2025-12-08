Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities

Regional Office of Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signed Memoranda of Understanding with three country’s largest educational institutions:

M. Ryskulbekov Kyrgyz University of Economics;

International University of Kyrgyzstan;

B. Beishenalieva Kyrgyz National University of Culture and Arts.

Representatives of the parties announced this.

The agreements are aimed at developing long-term partnerships between Eurasia Kyrgyzstan and these higher education institutions, as well as expanding opportunities for students, faculty, and young professionals.

The collaboration includes joint educational and cultural projects, training sessions, lectures, and practical events aimed at enhancing the professional competencies of young people.

«We are pleased to begin collaborating with the country’s leading universities. We are confident that joint projects will yield significant results and contribute to the development of education and the republic’s socio-cultural sphere,» Kymbat Urumkulova, Director of Eurasia Kyrgyzstan Regional Office, said.

Furthermore, the parties expressed their commitment to further strengthening their partnership, developing academic mobility, supporting the initiatives of young professionals, and creating new platforms for professional growth.