Universities in Kyrgyzstan advised not to impose fines on students

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has recommended that higher and secondary vocational education institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, abandon the practice of imposing fines on students for missing classes or industrial internships.

According to the ministry, the recommendation is aimed at protecting students’ rights, establishing fair and unified approaches to academic discipline, and preventing unjustified financial penalties in the educational environment.

The ministry advises applying alternative academic measures that are not related to financial sanctions, in accordance with current legislation.

As part of the initiative’s implementation, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation has begun work on introducing relevant amendments to regulatory legal acts governing the activities of higher and secondary vocational education institutions.

The issue of fining students for absence from classes was previously raised in Parliament. According to MP Dastan Bekeshev, the penalty should be purely academic, not monetary.