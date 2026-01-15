12:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

Universities in Kyrgyzstan advised not to impose fines on students

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has recommended that higher and secondary vocational education institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, abandon the practice of imposing fines on students for missing classes or industrial internships.

According to the ministry, the recommendation is aimed at protecting students’ rights, establishing fair and unified approaches to academic discipline, and preventing unjustified financial penalties in the educational environment.

The ministry advises applying alternative academic measures that are not related to financial sanctions, in accordance with current legislation.

As part of the initiative’s implementation, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation has begun work on introducing relevant amendments to regulatory legal acts governing the activities of higher and secondary vocational education institutions.

The issue of fining students for absence from classes was previously raised in Parliament. According to MP Dastan Bekeshev, the penalty should be purely academic, not monetary.
link: https://24.kg/english/357930/
views: 137
Print
Related
Service charge abolished, prices rise: Cafes and restaurants face heavy fines
Women fined in Bishkek for organizing private parties
Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money laundering laws
Company fined 200,000 soms for illegal installation of equipment
Central Asian countries agree on mutual recognition of higher education diplomas
CEC fines candidates, media outlets, citizens for campaign violations
Fines of up to 100,000 soms introduced for attacks on doctors and teachers
Unpaid fines to block driver’s license and property registration
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
15 January, Thursday
11:52
Culture Minister and OSCE Representative discuss freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan Culture Minister and OSCE Representative discuss freedo...
11:46
Nomad-TV studio on Ala-Too Square being dismantled
11:28
Weather alert: Avalanches expected in mountainous areas
11:23
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya starts centralized procurement of medicines for 2026
11:03
Universities in Kyrgyzstan advised not to impose fines on students