Biomedicine, AI, food security: What Kyrgyzstan’s 5 universities will research

New advanced laboratories will be created in Kyrgyzstan on the basis of five universities with special status within the framework of the project «Quality and Innovation in Higher Education». Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation Nurlan Omurov announced at a press conference.

According to him, a center for biomedical research and innovation will be created on the basis of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA), which will open three laboratories: molecular genetic, morphological and on bioequivalence of drugs.

Using the results of research on modern equipment, the KSMA will train personnel for medicine under new academic programs: «Biomedicine», «Biotechnology», «Laboratory Genetics», «Nutrition», «Medical Engineering», «Pathomorphology».

A center for the study of oncological diseases will appear on the basis of the Osh State University, where a histological, immunohistochemical laboratory will be opened. A digital mammography machine, a digital angiography system with artificial intelligence (AI), and a magnetic resonance imaging scanner will be purchased for cancer research.

A center for applied AI and cybersecurity will be created at the Kyrgyz State Technical University. It will have five laboratories, including applied AI, cybersecurity, and industrial automation. Another laboratory is planned to study and research applied problems in the fields of education, medicine, emergency situations (landslides, breakthrough-hazard of mountain lakes) and other sectors of the economy.

A center for research and innovation in food and biological safety will be created at the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University (KNAU), which will have two laboratories — a scientific and production In vitro, and diagnostic test systems and biopreparations.

KNAU will also organize industrial production of domestic diagnostic (PCR, ELISA, and others) test systems and virus-free planting material with their subsequent commercialization.

A center for research in the field of water, chemical and environmental safety will be opened at the Kyrgyz National University, which will open three laboratories: environmental, chemical-analytical and microbiological. They intend to conduct comprehensive hydrological and microbiological studies of natural waters, studies of aquatic organisms using molecular genetic methods, and chemical analysis of pollutants.