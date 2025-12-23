Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan

Winter admission to higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan has officially started today, December 23.

According to the automated information system «Abiturient Online», the first admission round will run from December 23 to 25. In total, the campaign will be held in four rounds.

Applicants are selected based on the results of the 2025 autumn and spring Nationwide Testing.

Winter admission is conducted to fill contract-based seats that remained vacant after the summer admission period.

The biannual admission mechanism for Kyrgyz and foreign students is designed to expand access to higher professional education in the country.