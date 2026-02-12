17:45
Kyrgyzstan announces accelerated modernization of state universities

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov announced the launch of an accelerated modernization of state universities, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to Baisalov, the decision to establish a new ministry was a deliberate step by the country’s leadership aimed at deep modernization of higher education and science.

«The Ministry of Science has been given a clear and ambitious mandate — to transform universities into centers of attraction for talent, sources of cutting-edge knowledge, and key drivers of the country’s development for decades to come,» Edil Baisalov stated.

Speaking about the implementation of the presidential decree granting special status to a number of universities, he noted varying levels of progress.

«There are institutions that have taken advantage of the opportunities provided and demonstrated tangible progress. But there are also those that are still waiting for clarifications and decisions. The time for waiting is over,» Baisalov emphasized.

Following a board meeting of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation, key development priorities for the scientific and educational sector were identified. The ministry compiled a list of specific tasks and distributed assignments, with the implementation of all adopted decisions placed under special supervision.
