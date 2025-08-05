Security to be strengthened in prison colonies against escape in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed amendments to the Criminal Executive Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which include the elimination of penal colonies-settlements as a type of correctional facility.

In order to protect the rights of convicts, the document now also provides for a review of previously adopted decisions of the first instance, as well as the possibility of parole for individuals who meet the criteria for correction and have exemplary behavior.

In addition, the law introduces a strengthening of the security regime in places of deprivation of liberty. The measure is aimed at improving the penal system, preventing the penetration of prohibited items into the territory of correctional institutions and preventing the escape of convicts, as well as ensuring external security and the internal regime of correctional institutions.