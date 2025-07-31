09:49
Korea interested in joint projects with Kyrgyzstan on climate and water

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev received a delegation from Korea headed by a member of the National Assembly, President of the Advisory Council on Water Resources of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Han Jeoung-ae. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the talks, the parties discussed issues related to climate change, population growth, environmental protection and the increase in demand for water resources due to economic activity.

Adylbek Kasymaliev said that Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce emissions of polluting gases by 16 percent by 2030, and by 44 percent with international support, and also strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Han Jeoung-ae expressed the interest of the Republic of Korea in implementation of joint projects that have a positive impact on the investment climate, especially in the field of rational use of water resources and measures to regulate climate change.

It is worth noting that a delegation of deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the 8th meeting of the Advisory Council on Water Resources of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Bishkek.
