Kyrgyzstan plans to increase pensions starting October 1

A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers «On the Indexation of Pensions from October 1, 2025,» paid in accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On State Pension Social Insurance,» has been released for public discussion.

According to the background statement, pension indexation is carried out annually within the limits of funds allocated by the budget of the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In this regard, in order to further support the standard of living of pensioners, from October 1, 2025, it is proposed to establish an indexation coefficient for the insurance parts of pensions in the amount of 1.1 for pensions whose insurance parts do not exceed 50,000 soms, but not less than 600 soms, and not more than 5,000 soms for insurance parts of pensions over 50,000 soms.

The estimated cost of the pension increase is 2,043,874.4 billion soms.

The proposed minimum increase of 600 soms is aimed at protecting low-income citizens, while the upper limit of 5,000 soms ensures more efficient resource use.

It is also proposed that for pensions assigned from October 1, 2025 the total amount, including the basic part, must not be lower than the pensioners’ subsistence minimum from the previous year—approximately 7,100 soms.

According to preliminary estimates of the Social Fund, by October 1, 2025, the number of pensioners in Kyrgyzstan will reach 818,700 people.

As a result of the planned indexation, the average pension is expected to rise to 11,226 soms.
