Kyrgyzstan raises pensions from October 1: Average reaches 11,226 soms

From October 1, 2025, pensions in Kyrgyzstan have been increased. Following indexation, the average pension nationwide will reach 11,226 soms, the Social Fund reported.

Pensions of more than 818,700 people will be increased. According to the Fund, it will require about 2.04 billion soms.

How pensions have changed: Under a government resolution, indexation was carried out according to the following mechanism: The insurance part of pensions up to 50,000 soms was indexed with a coefficient of 1.1, with a minimum increase of 600 soms.

For pensions with an insurance part above 50,000 soms, the increase was capped at 5,000 soms.

The minimum overall pension, effective October 1, is set at 7,100 soms including increments (with exceptions provided by law).

The retirement age remains unchanged: 58 for women and 63 for men.