15:16
USD 87.41
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan raises pensions from October 1: Average reaches 11,226 soms

From October 1, 2025, pensions in Kyrgyzstan have been increased. Following indexation, the average pension nationwide will reach 11,226 soms, the Social Fund reported.

Pensions of more than 818,700 people will be increased. According to the Fund, it will require about 2.04 billion soms.

How pensions have changed:

Under a government resolution, indexation was carried out according to the following mechanism:

  • The insurance part of pensions up to 50,000 soms was indexed with a coefficient of 1.1, with a minimum increase of 600 soms.
  • For pensions with an insurance part above 50,000 soms, the increase was capped at 5,000 soms.

 The minimum overall pension, effective October 1, is set at 7,100 soms including increments (with exceptions provided by law).

The retirement age remains unchanged: 58 for women and 63 for men.
link: https://24.kg/english/345586/
views: 145
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals
Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for assigning pensions, benefits to security forces
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase pensions starting October 1
Pensions to be raised in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensions
Pensions of military personnel to be increased by 10.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
No pension to be paid to Kyrgyzstanis with less than 5 years of work experience
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Day of Older Persons
Pensions increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Popular
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects
Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
1 October, Wednesday
14:54
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and die...
14:45
President orders death penalty for crimes against children and women
14:31
III CIS Games: Kyrgyz sambo wrestlers win four medals
14:21
Kyrgyzstan raises pensions from October 1: Average reaches 11,226 soms
13:43
New Director of Judicial Department of Supreme Court appointed