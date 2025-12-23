Social Fund predicts significant pension increase in 2026

The Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan predicts a significant increase in pensions in 2026. The head of the Fund, Bakhtiyar Aliev, announced at a joint meeting of the committees of the Zhogorku Kenesh, responding to questions from deputies about the fact that pensions in the country remain low.

According to him, in 2025, the increase was 7 percent, and the issue of increasing pensions in 2026 is under consideration. «We plan that the increase will continue to be significant,» Aliev said.

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev reported that in 2025, the minimum pension was brought to the subsistence level and reached 7,100 soms. At the same time, pensions will be increased annually, but he was unable to specify the exact amount.