Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system

Kyrgyzstan will launch a digital pension assignment system. Social Fund Chairman Baktiyar Aliev said this to members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

According to him, the new system should be operational by July 1, 2026, and will free people from the mandatory visit to the Social Fund, as pensions will be assigned proactively based on already digitized data.

Baktiyar Aliev added that services such as pension verification, payment, and personalized accounting and revenue accounting for the Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic have already been digitalized.

«Today, the pension payment process is completely digital,» he said, adding that all services can be accessed through the Personal Account.

There are approximately 800,000 pensioners in the country. The transition to digital payment assignment will reduce bureaucracy and the risk of calculation errors.