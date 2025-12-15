15:49
Average pension in Kyrgyzstan reaches 11,300 soms

An expert meeting was held in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of government agencies, the expert community, international partners, and businesses to discuss one of the country’s most important issues — the future of the pension system, the Social Fund reported.

According to the Fund, the system that currently ensures a dignified retirement for citizens became the focus of an open and honest discussion on how to make it fairer, stronger, and more sustainable.

During the event, it was noted that significant progress has been achieved in recent years. Increases in pension benefits, improved administration, digitalization of services, and a reduced burden on citizens have all helped people feel greater stability.

The development of the funded component of the pension system has not only increased its attractiveness but has also indirectly stimulated the construction market and supported insured persons in cases of unemployment and illness, the Social Fund noted.

It was also emphasized that in 2025 alone, 110.9 billion soms are planned to be allocated for pension payments, while the average pension has increased to 11,300 soms. Over the past years, pension amounts have risen significantly, with about 60 billion soms allocated for pension increases over the last four years alone.

At the same time, participants in the meeting noted that the pension system still faces many challenges, including demographic pressures, informal employment, migration, insufficient coverage of the agricultural sector, and the self-employed. These factors require continuous and well-considered solutions.

In this regard, the development and adoption of a new pension system development strategy through 2040 is necessary, which will define key directions and ways to improve the system. The Social Fund added that work in this area is ongoing, and the next stages of reform are aimed precisely at addressing these challenges.
