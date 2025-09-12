14:13
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new rules for the disbursement of pension savings. The corresponding resolution was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new regulations govern the payout of funds from the State Accumulative Pension Fund, which will be administered by the Social Fund.

According to the document, payments will be made to:

  • Heirs of deceased insured individuals;
  • Citizens who have permanently moved abroad, as well as foreigners and stateless persons;
  • Working pensioners exempted from paying contributions to the fund since 2012;
  • Men born before 1964 and women born before 1969 who were excluded from the formation of the funded part of the pension;
  • Citizens retiring under the Law «On State Pension Social Insurance» and military personnel receiving pensions under the relevant law.

All previous documents regulating pension fund withdrawals from 2012 to 2024 are now invalid.

The Social Fund has been tasked with ensuring compliance with the new rules, and the State Mortgage Company is recommended to continue cooperation in implementing the resolution.
link: https://24.kg/english/343266/
views: 78
Print
Related
Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for assigning pensions, benefits to security forces
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase pensions starting October 1
Pensions to be raised in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensions
Pensions of military personnel to be increased by 10.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
No pension to be paid to Kyrgyzstanis with less than 5 years of work experience
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Day of Older Persons
Pensions increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Early retirement abolished in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
13:53
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fu...
13:46
Kyrgyzstan to invest over 31 billion soms in energy sector modernization
13:10
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament
12:59
Osh city municipal employees detained on suspicion of taking bribes
11:59
Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University