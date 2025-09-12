Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new rules for the disbursement of pension savings. The corresponding resolution was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new regulations govern the payout of funds from the State Accumulative Pension Fund, which will be administered by the Social Fund.

According to the document, payments will be made to:

Heirs of deceased insured individuals;

Citizens who have permanently moved abroad, as well as foreigners and stateless persons;

Working pensioners exempted from paying contributions to the fund since 2012;

Men born before 1964 and women born before 1969 who were excluded from the formation of the funded part of the pension;

Citizens retiring under the Law «On State Pension Social Insurance» and military personnel receiving pensions under the relevant law.

All previous documents regulating pension fund withdrawals from 2012 to 2024 are now invalid.

The Social Fund has been tasked with ensuring compliance with the new rules, and the State Mortgage Company is recommended to continue cooperation in implementing the resolution.