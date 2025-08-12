12:28
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for assigning pensions, benefits to security forces

The procedure for assigning pensions and benefits to military personnel, prosecutors and employees of security services has been updated in Kyrgyzstan.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the resolution of January 13, 1995, No. 12, regulating the procedure for assigning and paying pensions and benefits to military personnel, prosecutors, investigators and other employees of law enforcement and special agencies.

In particular, the changes concern the recording of service and work in the military prosecutor’s office, justice, as well as in the penal and drug control agencies.

A clarification has been introduced that the period of work of military personnel and prosecutors includes service in the offices of the highest bodies of state power, as well as work in the justice sector in the «Jurisprudence» specialty. The provisions on assigning of pensions and additional payments to prosecutors and investigators of the prosecutor’s office who are entitled to a pension as of September 1, 2025 have also been clarified.

The innovations will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/339279/
views: 131
