Automated system to simplify pension processing to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

Head of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Baktiyar Aliev presented a new automated information system to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev during a meeting, marking a key stage in reforming the country’s pension system. The Cabinet’s press service reported.
According to the statement, the introduction of the system will modernize operations and improve the efficiency of the Social Fund. The new technology is expected to enhance the quality of public services, reduce data processing time, and eliminate corruption risks.
Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of consistent reforms and noted that the agency’s priority is to create favorable conditions for pensioners.