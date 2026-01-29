Automated system to simplify pension processing to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

Head of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Baktiyar Aliev presented a new automated information system to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev during a meeting, marking a key stage in reforming the country’s pension system. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the introduction of the system will modernize operations and improve the efficiency of the Social Fund. The new technology is expected to enhance the quality of public services, reduce data processing time, and eliminate corruption risks.

The digital solution significantly simplifies the pension application process: citizens will no longer need to collect paper documents. The system automatically aggregates the required information, speeding up the application processing. In addition, the software ensures a high level of personal data protection and effectively counters cyber threats.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of consistent reforms and noted that the agency’s priority is to create favorable conditions for pensioners.